Nantes cathedral fire: Altar server charged with arson

A church volunteer has admitted to starting the fire at Nantes Cathedral and was charged with arson on Saturday.

The 39-year-old Rwandan refugee — who had been detained and released by the police immediately following the July 18 fire at the Gothic cathedral — was arrested again and indicted July 25 on “charges of destruction and damage by fire,” according to the Nantes public prosecutor.

The prosecutor Pierre Sennes said in a statement that the volunteer had confessed to the examining magistrate on July 25 to lighting three fires in the cathedral, Le Figaro reported. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.