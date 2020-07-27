Pope thanks pilgrim with disability who walked along Spain’s ‘Camino’

Pope Francis sent a letter of gratitude to a Spanish teen pilgrim with an intellectual disability after the 15-year-old traveled more than 60 miles along the famed Camino de Santiago de Compostela.

In a letter signed July 21 and published on the website of the Diocese of Malaga, Spain, the pope said he learned of Alvaro Calvante’s journey after receiving a letter from the pilgrim’s father.

“Thank you, Alvaro, for being inspired to walk and inviting many others to walk with you,” the pope wrote. “Amid the pandemic we are experiencing, with your simplicity, joy and humility, you were able to put into motion the hope of many of the people you met on the road or through social networks.” Read more

