  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Number joining NZ’s public housing waitlist triples in a month

Monday, July 27th, 2020

The number of people struggling to keep a roof over their head appears to be spiralling, and could be driving further overcrowding.

In May, the number of applicants on the public housing waitlist hit 17,982 – an increase of 1271 on the previous month. That was triple the average monthly increase of 448 in the previous year. Continue reading

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,