US lawmaker says aliens will need to find ‘Salvation Through Jesus’

A select committee considering a private members bill which allows for bereavement leave for miscarriages have come back with their report, and have rejected calls for the leave to be extended to allow support for women with post-abortion grief. When Read more
With a little more than three months to go until the Nov. 3 election, the campaigns of President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are each making efforts to attract Catholic voters, a once-reliable Democratic constituency that in Read more
It’s time to think big about the future of worship before the future passes us by. As this pandemic transforms faith communities, the national conversation among leaders has been too timid and tactical — focused mostly on the logistics of Read more
A Pulitzer Prize-winning American novelist known for her compelling Christian characters has urged Christians to engage fearlessly and generously with a world “enthralled by contentiousness.” “There’s something very, very wrong when so many people who claim to be religious act Read more