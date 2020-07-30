  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
US lawmaker says aliens will need to find ‘Salvation Through Jesus’

Thursday, July 30th, 2020

Texas State Representative Jonathan Strickland, a self-described “Christian Conservative Liberty-Loving Republican,” publicly stated last Friday–earnestly and without irony–that aliens will need to become Christians if they want to avoid hell. Read more

