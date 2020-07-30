Covid-19: Vatican launches #sendyourhug campaign for elderly

During the Angelus on Sunday, a call invited young people around the world to perform “gestures of tenderness” toward the elderly, as many are forced into isolation to observe Covid-19 health guidelines.

The Vatican’s Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life has quickly answered that call and launched ‘The elderly are your grandparents’ campaign.

In a statement released on Monday, the Dicastery invited young people “to do something that shows kindness and affection for older people who may feel lonely.”

“The pandemic has hit the elderly particularly hard and it has disconnected the already weak links between generations,” reads the statement. “However, respecting social distancing rules does not mean accepting a destiny of loneliness and abandonment.” Read more

