Nun who died of COVID praised for work with mentally disabled in Pakistan

While life for minorities in Pakistan, particularly Christians, is often seen from afar solely as one of ongoing persecution and discrimination, there are exceptions. One of those is the late Sister Ruth Lewis, who spent her life serving the disabled in Karachi.

Widely known and highly respected for her work with disabled children, Lewis was revered not only by those in her care, but she was admired throughout Karachi and the wider Sindh region where she spent her life in caring for the poor and marginalized.

Lewis, who died from COVID-19 last week, has been praised by friends and collaborators for her “remarkable” work and tireless service to those in her care. Read more

