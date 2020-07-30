MP worried a politician will kill themselves before news media examines itself

Outgoing Labour MP Clare Curran says she is afraid an MP will kill themselves before the news media takes a serious look at itself.

She said political reporting had evolved into a level of commentary that was destructive, and while MPs were reflecting on their own culture, she hoped the media would too.

“What is it going to take? Is it going to take somebody to die? That’s what I am afraid of.” Curran said. Read more

