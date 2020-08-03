Mx pronouns on voting enrolment forms for first time

In recent weeks there have been unsubstantiated claims in New Zealand media by pro-euthanasia, retired doctors or ‘veteran medical specialists’ around the End of Life Choice Act, which will be voted on during the upcoming referendum. As specialist doctors trained Read more
A common argument in favour of legalising cannabis is that alcohol is legal and is more harmful to people and society than cannabis, and therefore cannabis should be legal too. This is a somewhat spurious argument along the lines of Read more
Two weeks back, La Croix and The Tablet both reported on an interview with the president of the French bishops’ conference, Archbishop Éric de Moulins-Beaufort. During the interview, he envisioned that “the Holy See will one day be led by Read more
As Alicia Nava flipped through family photographs the morning of July 25, she said solemnly from behind a floral print mask, “We were taking precautions.” Three weeks before, she was in the hospital battling COVID-19, as were five of her Read more