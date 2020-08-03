  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Mx pronouns on voting enrolment forms for first time

Monday, August 3rd, 2020

Rainbow groups are celebrating “Mx” pronoun titles being included on voting enrolment forms for the first time.

A spokesperson for the Electoral Commission said that enrolment forms – where eligible voting New Zealanders can enrol or update their details on the electoral roll – were updated last year. Continue reading

