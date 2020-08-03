Papal nuncio in Paris to meet women who applied for jobs requiring ordination

Papal nuncio Archbishop Celestino Migliore, Vatican ambassador to France, plans to meet the female candidates individually at the beginning of the new school year.

Marie-Automne Thepot’s mobile phone rang on the morning of July 27th and, to her surprise, the call was from the papal nuncio’s office.

The 42-year-old project manager at the Paris City Hall was one of seven women who on July 22nd sent letters to the nuncio, Archbishop Celestino Migliore, to “apply” for ministerial positions reserved to ordained men only.

Thepot made herself a candidate for the diaconate and the call from the nunciature was to inform her that Archbishop Migliore, who arrived in France just last March, would like to meet individually with her and the others. Read more

