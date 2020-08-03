Pope Francis called on politicians to create jobs so that economies can relaunch from the lockdowns imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The pope, speaking after the traditional Sunday blessing, said that “without work, families and society cannot go forward. Let us pray for this, because this will be a problem in the post-pandemic period, the poverty and the lack of jobs.”

“It requires lots of solidarity and lots of creativity to resolve this problem.” Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.