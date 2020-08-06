China tightens cyber checks, bans Christian accounts

The Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission has launched a campaign of cyber checks across China to crack down on what it considers “the illegal activities” of commercial websites and media outlets.

Although the campaign claims to target commercial web platforms, websites and social media accounts managed by church people have also been affected by the move.

Father Paul, who is responsible for the WeChat public account of a diocese in northern China, said officials asked him to delete certain content.

They said the content violated the provisions of the Regulations on the Administration of Religious Information Services on the Internet that came to effect in March, the priest said. Read more

