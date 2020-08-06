  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Two rural Catholic churches in Marlborough to close

Thursday, August 6th, 2020

Two small Catholic churches in rural Marlborough are to close following a review.

Masses are held at Sacred Heart in Havelock three times a month, while the congregation of St Francis de Sales in Renwick gathers for Mass once a month.

However, those churches are to close following the review. Continue reading

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,