Former Jet-Setter Turned Friar Who Gave Up Luxe Life Officiated His Daughter’s Wedding

Shani Ashley’s father, a Capuchin Franciscan Friar, officiated at her wedding in a beautiful church ceremony on March 7. And, it was made all the more special as her mom Anne Sanderson walked her down the aisle when Shani married her husband Craig.

In 1993, Shani’s parents divorced after her father decided to join the Catholic church as a friar. That left Shani and her mom feeling he “abandoned them for God.”

It took a while for them to forgive Martin, but now they are celebrating as a family.

Shani exchanged her wedding vows with Craig at Our Lady and All Saints Church in Otley, West Yorkshire. With Martin, an ordained deacon, declaring them husband and wife. Read more

