Lebanon: Caritas helping amidst apocalyptic scenes

Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand announced on Friday that it will provide urgently needed funding for Lebanon amidst apocalyptic scenes from a massive explosion in the port of Beirut yesterday.

Caritas is one of at least sixteen Catholic organizations that have responded to the Aug. 4 explosion at Beirut’s port.

As victims in Beirut face an urgent need for shelter, medication, hygiene kits, and mental health services, these organizations have dispatched medical teams and relief groups to assist with basic necessities.

“Hospitals and doctors had already been reporting shortages of vital medical supplies such as anesthesia, medication and sutures before yesterday’s explosion. Amidst these scenes of absolute devastation, we must act now.

Caritas will provide funding to help the Lebanese people in this hour of need,” said Julianne Hickey, Director of Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand.

At least four hospitals were affected by the blast.

Medical staff who survived the blast were treating patients on street sidewalks using flashlights to work because there was no electricity.

Thousands of families who were already facing difficult circumstances due to ongoing conflict, economic instability and the COVID-19 pandemic were affected in yesterday’s explosion.

“We need to show our solidarity with the poor and vulnerable in Beirut, who are facing so many urgent and severe challenges.

We must do what we can to ensure that they have the life-saving support they need,” said Hickey.

Caritas Lebanon’s youth volunteers and staff are actively assisting.

Although the blast damaged their offices, Caritas Lebanon remains committed to supporting vulnerable people in the aftermath of this tragic incident.

Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand is sending a solidarity grant from their Peace in the Middle East fund. Anyone interested in contributing to the support for Lebanon can donate online at caritas.org.nz or over the phone by calling 0800 22 10 22.

