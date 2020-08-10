Notre Dame Cathedral’s organ getting 4-year-long cleaning

Pipe by precious pipe, Notre Dame Cathedral’s organ – that once thundered through the medieval building – is being taken apart after last year’s devastating fire.

The mammoth task of dismantling, cleaning and re-assembling France’s largest musical instrument started Monday and is expected to last nearly four years.

Once restored, it will take six months just to tune the organ, according to the state agency overseeing Notre Dame’s restoration. Its music isn’t expected to resound again through the medieval Paris monument until 2024, to the dismay of the cathedral’s dedicated organists.

“It’s a very powerful organ, but with also a lot of poetry,” said Johann Vexo, who was playing the organ during an evening Mass when the fire alarm sounded on April 15, 2019. “It’s just probably the most beautiful organ in the world.” Read more

