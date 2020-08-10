  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Sex workers disagree over Kiwibank’s principled stand

Monday, August 10th, 2020

Kiwibank’s initial plans to blacklist the adult entertainment industry ran into opposition from the New Zealand Prostitutes’ Collective, but the bank is being urged to stick to its guns by Wahine Toa Rising – a new trans-Tasman group set up by ex-sex workers. Read more

