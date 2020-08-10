  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
US seeks blasphemy reforms after Pakistan court killing

Monday, August 10th, 2020

The United States has urged Pakistan to amend its blasphemy laws after an American citizen was killed inside a courtroom in Peshawar on July 29.

Tahir Ahmed Naseem was shot dead in Peshawar district court where he was due to attend a hearing on charges of blasphemy.

Naseem was a former member of Pakistan’s minority Ahmadi group, which has been constitutionally declared to be non-Muslims.

The gunman told local media that he was ordered by Prophet Muhammad in his dreams to kill Naseem because he was an Ahmadi. Read more

