US seeks blasphemy reforms after Pakistan court killing

The United States has urged Pakistan to amend its blasphemy laws after an American citizen was killed inside a courtroom in Peshawar on July 29.
Tahir Ahmed Naseem was shot dead in Peshawar district court where he was due to attend a hearing on charges of blasphemy.
Naseem was a former member of Pakistan’s minority Ahmadi group, which has been constitutionally declared to be non-Muslims.
The gunman told local media that he was ordered by Prophet Muhammad in his dreams to kill Naseem because he was an Ahmadi.
