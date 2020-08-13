  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Paedophile priest Vincent Gerard Ryan has priestly faculties removed

Thursday, August 13th, 2020

The notorious paedophile priest Vincent Gerard Ryan will no longer be permitted to celebrate the sacraments or dress as a priest, after a decision to remove his priestly faculties.

The 82-year-old walked free on parole last month; he had served less than half of a three-year sentence relating to two altar boys.

Ryan had previously spent 14 years in prison for abusing more than 30 boys.

The Catholic Bishop of Maitland-Newcastle, Bill Wright, had been pressed to reveal what steps he had taken to ask Pope Francis to remove Ryan from the priesthood. Read more

