Pope baptizes formerly conjoined twins, separated at Vatican hospital

Pope Francis on Thursday baptized conjoined twins who had been separated at a Vatican-owned hospital in June.

The announcement of the baptism came not from the Vatican but from Antoinette Montaigne, a politician from Central African Republic, where the girls were born with fused skulls on June 29, 2018, in the town of Mbaiki.

When the twins were stable enough to make the trip, they were transferred to the capital, Bangui, where they were cared for in a hospital built with the help of the Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital, a Vatican-owned hospital in Rome.

The unit built in the Central African Republic was a project started after Pope Francis visited the war-torn country in 2015. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.