  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Two Popes actor has COVID-19

Thursday, August 13th, 2020

Jonathan Pryce spent more than a week in hospital after contracting coronavirus.

The ‘Two Popes’ actor used to believe that, as he got older, he’d find comfort in religion but that hasn’t been the case. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,