German Lutheran, Catholic bishops awarded peace prize for “impressive testimony” in ecumenism

A strong sign for Christian ecumenism: the Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bavaria, Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, and the Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx were awarded the 2020 Augsburg Peace Prize for their “unconditional will to live together in peace.”

The church leaders reached out to one another on behalf of many Catholic and Protestant Christians, said Augsburg Mayor Eva Weber on 8 August when announcing the prize winners at this year’s Augsburg Peace Festival. They emphasized the similarities in church and society instead of differences. Read more

