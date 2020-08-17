Marist College offers support to Mt Albert schools struck by COVID-19

Marist College, the Catholic girls’ school in Auckland, which was linked to 96 cases between March 22 and May 15, is just across the road from Mt Albert Grammar, where a new Covid-19 case was confirmed.

Both are close to Mt Albert Primary School, where a student was tested last week because family members had caught the virus.

The test found that the child did not have the virus.

Marist College principal Raechelle Taulu, who caught the virus herself in March, has contacted the neighbouring schools.

“As a school, we have reached out to our colleagues to offer our support,” she said.

“We understand that they will be working through their school processes and communicating closely with the Auckland Regional Public Health Service, the Ministry of Education and their communities.

We wish those that are unwell a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this time.”

The first known case at Marist College was a teacher who tested positive on March 22.

The college immediately closed for three days so that all close contacts of the teacher could be tested.

By the time the three days were up, the whole country was in lockdown, and the school was unable to open again until May 18.

Two Auckland schools and a preschool have shut their doors due to confirmed coronavirus cases linked to the facilities.

On Thursday evening the Auckland Regional Public Health Service said Glamorgan School on the North Shore and the Southern Cross Campus in south Auckland were closed to a confirmed Covid-19 case at each facility.

Taeaofou | Puaseisei Preschool is also shut because of a coronavirus case.

Southern Cross and the preschool are both in Mangere East in south Auckland – Southern Cross takes pupils from years one to 13.

