Pope rings to say thanks for the ice cream

Monday, August 17th, 2020

It’s a poorly kept secret that Pope Francis has a sweet tooth, with a particular weakness when it comes to ice cream.

So it shouldn’t have been surprising that the “cold-call pontiff” was at it again this week, to thank an ice cream shop for the gift of several pounds of Italian gelato. Read more

