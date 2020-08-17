Jojo Rabbit and Madam Secretary win Catholic film and TV Awards

Jojo Rabbit and Madam Secretary have been chosen as this year’s SIGNIS North America (SIGNIS NA) film and television award winners.

Taika Waititi’s film Jojo Rabbit – which he also wrote, directed, co-produced and co-starred in, retells the story of Hitler’s World War II Germany, with its anti-Semitism and atrocities, through the eyes and imagination of a young boy.

“His inventive mix of humor and history is a cinematic triumph, that allows a fresh and creative exploration of the human capacity for and need for compassion and understanding and love,” President of SIGNIS NA Frank Frost says.

The Awards are for “celebrating the highest human values in film and television,” he says.

“We feel that ‘Jojo Rabbit’ and ‘Madam Secretary’ have indeed advanced the ideals of Signis.”

Speaking of the television award winner, Madam Secretary, vice-president of SIGNIS NA Pamela Aleman says: “In 120 episodes … writer-producer Barbara Hall has entertained millions of viewers with excellent writing, time-relevant story lines, and engaging, positive characters.”

“In doing so, she and her team have enabled their viewers to see difficult choices made that respect ethics and integrity while allowing for the compromise that can come from personal respect for an adversary. While sometimes idealizing politics, the series credibly models ideals for which we strive.”

Hall thanked SIGNIS US, saying “Thank you for honoring the values we strove to depict in Madam Secretary. They were based on the experiences and ideals of people who had devoted their lives to public service. Pray that those in service now will continue to promote them.”

SIGNIS NA is part of SIGNIS World, the Vatican-affiliated international Catholic association for communication. Members of SIGNIS NA include Catholics who work in media in Canada and the United States.

The Holy See has included the “World Catholic Association for Communication, also known as SIGNIS” in its Directory of International Associations of the Faithful, published by the Pontifical Council for the Laity.

