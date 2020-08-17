15 Students asked to self-isolate after trip to Rotorua

A group of Francis Douglas students have been told to self-isolate after they visited the Rotorua luge at the same time as an Auckland family who has tested positive for Covid-19.

In an alert sent out to parents and caregivers of students at the New Plymouth Catholic boys high school on Thursday, principal Martin Chamberlain said the Year 13 students were on a geography field trip at the time. Read more

