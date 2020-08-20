  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Mission to Seafarers’ call for funding heeded

Thursday, August 20th, 2020

The Ministry of Transport has now allocated $295,000 to help those stuck in New Zealand ports through the Mission to Seafarers’ organisation.

Wellington-based chaplain Reverend Lance Lukin is the Oceania Regional Director for the organisation, he talked to Kim Hill on RNZ’s Saturday Morning about the situation. Read more

