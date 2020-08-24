Extraordinary form ordination in Auckland in October

An ordination to the priesthood and to the diaconate according to the Extraordinary Form of the Roman Rite will take place at St Benedict’s church in Newton, Auckland, in early October.

NZ Catholic understands that Bishop Denis Browne, Emeritus Bishop of Hamilton, will ordain Deacon Roger Gilbride, FSSP, to the priesthood and Mr Brendan Boyce, FSSP, to the diaconate on Saturday, October 3. Read more in NZ Catholic.

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.