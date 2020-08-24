Joe Biden’s Catholic faith on display at Democratic convention’s final night

As former Vice President Joe Biden prepared to accept the Democratic nomination for president on Thursday night, his Catholic faith was highlighted to kick off his reintroduction to Americans.

His friend, Senator Chris Coons, Democrat of Delaware, spoke about Mr Biden’s faith, saying it “is strong and it’s personal and private. For Joe, faith isn’t a prop or political tool.”

If Mr Biden wins in November, he will be just the second Catholic elected president.

During his acceptance speech, Mr Biden reiterated his idea that this election is a “battle for the soul of America.” He repeatedly drew upon the themes of darkness and light.

“In this dark moment, I believe we are poised to make great progress again, to find the light once more,” Mr Biden said.

He offered words of consolation to the families and friends of the roughly 170,000 Americans who have died from Covid-19 and urged Americans to fight racism and division.

“Love is more powerful than hate. Hope is more powerful than fear. Light is more powerful than dark,” Mr Biden said.”

This is our moment. This is our mission.”

Ahead of Mr Biden’s speech, Mr Coons highlighted Mr Biden’s faith background.

“People, Joe believes, were made in the image of God. Joe learned that from his parents and the nuns and priests right here in Delaware, who taught him and inspired in him a passion for justice,” said Mr Coons, a Yale Divinity School graduate.

He said he has seen firsthand Mr Biden’s deep faith and compassion, noting how the former vice president consoled him while his father was in hospice care.

“Joe’s faith is really about our future, about a world with less suffering and more justice, where we’re better stewards of creation, where we have a more just immigration policy, and where we call out and confront the original sins of this nation, the sins of slavery and racism.”

— Chris Coons (@ChrisCoonsforDE) August 21, 2020

Mr Coons, in a nod perhaps to the decreasing religiosity of Democratic voters, said Mr Biden would be “a president for Americans of all faiths, as well as people of conscience who practice no particular faith.”

"Joe knows these are central issues in this election. And for him, they're rooted in faith," Coons said.

“Joe knows these are central issues in this election. And for him, they’re rooted in faith,” Coons said.

“Joe knows that it’s faith that sustained so many ordinary Americans who do extraordinary things,” he said.

Americans, Mr Coons said, “deserve a servant leader who knows the dignity of work; who sees them, respects them, fights for them.

“We need a president who brings people of all faiths together to tackle our challenges, rebuild our country and restore our humanity.

“Someone who knows we’re called to do justice, love mercy, and walk humbly with our God. Joe Biden will be that president.”

