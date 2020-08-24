  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

More interest in the stars as religion fades in rural Waikato

Monday, August 24th, 2020

Declining membership and a lack of new blood coming through have forced the Kaimai Presbytery to review the future of its St Andrew’s Presbyterian Parish of Kihikihi.

But already a replacement is waiting in the wings if the presbytery decides to “dissolve” the 130-year-old congregation and sell the church property. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,