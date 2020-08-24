Diocese creates its own Netflix for Catholics

In an initiative likened to Netflix for Catholics, the Australian Diocese of Parramatta has created an new online platform that provides free, ‘on-demand’ inspiration.

Targeted at families, children, young people and faith communities, The Well – www.thewell.org.au – was initially designed as a solution to supporting the Diocese of Parramatta during the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

The Diocese then realised the initiative’s longer-term potential.

The reason for The Well being nicknamed Netflix for Catholics is apparent given there are already are over 80 videos, podcasts and other online resources in The Well’s library, including:

High-energy children’s shows;

Information and reflections on the sacraments;

Recordings of young musicians around the Diocese leading praise and worship;

Thought-provoking discussions from local and international speakers;

Inspirational sharing from young people and young women.

Bishop Vincent Long, who is the Bishop of Parramatta, says various diocesan ministries and agencies contributed to The Well in response to the “growing need for a strong Catholic presence online.”

“Through our work with our youth, with our parishes, and our councils, we have understood the importance of offering a relevant and engaging online space, and what is being offered seeks to support and complement the work of our faith communities, as we work together to share and grow our faith in Jesus Christ.

“In launching The Well, we recognise the Patron of the Diocese, St Mary of the Cross MacKillop, and her call to ‘never see a need without doing something about it’.

“Our hope is that it will be another way that people can connect … particularly at the current time of the pandemic.”

“Our desire is for the content to both feature local communities as well as relate to the needs of our local people,” Bishop Vincent said.

One of The Well’s creators says: “The fact that we can have an even better presence, or another chance of presence of God in homes, among families, in schools and at workplaces – that’s what it’s all about.”

Another contributor says collating resources appropriate for her ministry has been really important. Having them produced locally is an added bonus.

“We’ve had quite a bit of feedback already from parishes. They are so grateful to have resources available that speak to them, that are appropriate, and that parents enjoy as well.”

A contributor who works in a youth ministry says: “We’ve all had to do something a little differently this year. But we dug deep, and a new digital space was born.”

“This is about bringing faith, joy and hope into a digital space, and then into your living room, workspace, or on the go.”

Richard McMahon, Director of the Diocese’s Pastoral Planning Office, the describes the new service as a means to speak to a “mission field.”

It is “vital for us to be meaningfully present in the online world,” he says.

Source

News category: World.