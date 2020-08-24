PNG to be officially declared a ‘Christian country’

The Post Courier newspaper reported the preamble to the Constitution said PNG was founded on two basic principles – of cultural heritage and Christianity.

Prime Minister James Marape said PNG had more than 20 different Christian churches.

“Many who claim to be Christian integrate their Christian faith with some indigenous beliefs and practices,” he said.

“The influence of the church has over the years transformed many societies across the country to the extent of replacing some of their cultural beliefs, while some have merged culture with religion.”

Marape also said the churches provided 60 to 80 percent of social and welfare services in the country.

“Church networks are trusted by most people.” Read more

