Catholics urged to learn signs of domestic abuse

Priests and all Catholics are being urged to learn the signs of domestic abuse and how to help victims.

The National Board of Catholic Women has responded to a surge in pandemic-related abuse, including against gay and transgender people by issuing a booklet advising as to how to detect the signs and to help.

The booklet, which defines abuse and provides examples of abusive behaviour, points out that domestic abuse also occurs in same-sex relationships and is experienced by transgender people as well.

“Whilst recognising the teaching of the Catholic Church on same-sex relationships, there will be parishioners who identify as LGBTQ+,” the booklet says. “As a matter of pastoral compassion, it is important that our priests and parishioners are aware of domestic abuse issues within these relationships.” Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.