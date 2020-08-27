Mormon cover art sparks row for Catholic publisher

A Catholic publisher has apologized for using a Mormon image on the cover of two of its 2021 publications. Oregon Catholic Press said the use of the image of the Mormon figure of Moroni was a mistake.

The company believed it to be a general image of an angel.

The artist – a Catholic who abandoned the faith for Mormonism – had listed the image as of Moroni on his own social media account.

News category: Odd Spot.