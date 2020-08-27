NZers part of Aussie Church reform meeting

One of the outcomes of a Zoom meeting attended by more than 100 church reform advocates representing thousands of Catholics from Australia and New Zealand, was a call for the Australian bishops to appoint a woman as co-chairperson of the upcoming Plenary Council in that country.

The Zoom meeting took place on July 16. Among the 18 or so groups represented was “Be the Change”, New Zealand, as well as unaffiliated groups and individuals from Australia and New Zealand. Read more in NZCAtholic

