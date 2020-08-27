WHO leader supports Pope’s call for fair access to vaccines

The head of the World Health Organisation, which has been strongly advocating rapid, fair and equitable access to potential Covid-19 vaccines worldwide, voiced support for Pope Francis’ similar call for global protections.
Pope Francis made appeals on Twitter and at his weekly general audience insisting that any vaccine developed for the novel coronavirus should be available to help everyone, not just the wealthiest or one nation over another. Read moreAdditional reading
News category: News Shorts, World.