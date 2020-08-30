Benedictines to leave Downside Abbey

The Benedictine monks of Downside Abbey have announced they are to leave their Somerset monastery after 200 years.

The decision comes soon after the abbey and its monastic community completely separated from Downside School, a move that followed a 2018 investigation by the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) into abuse at both Downside and Ampleforth.

At Downside IICSA found a “culture of acceptance of abusive behaviour” that prioritised monks’ reputations over the safety of children. Read more

