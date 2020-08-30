Columbans promote Season of Creation with podcasts

The Missionary Society of St. Columban, commonly known as the Columbans, is marking the upcoming Season of Creation with a podcast series on the beauty of biodiversity and the threats it faces.

The Season of Creation is an annual celebration of prayer and action by Christian churches and ecclesial communities worldwide to protect God’s creation, our common home.

Starting on September 1, with the World Day of Prayer for Creation, it continues until October 4, the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of ecology, who is greatly revered by many Christians across denominations. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.