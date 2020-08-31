  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland charities bracing for second wave of homelessness

Monday, August 31st, 2020

A trickle of rough sleepers returning to Auckland streets is not a sign of rising homelessness, NGOs say.

However, they are bracing for a second wave of homelessness in the city as the recession starts to bite. Read more

