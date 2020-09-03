India’s Police trace Catholic priest who disappeared in India

India’s Police have traced a Catholic priest a fortnight after he went missing from his southern Indian parish.

Father Santhosh Joshi, the parish priest of St. Anthony’s Church in Mysore Diocese, was reunited with his family on Aug. 29.

The disappearance of the 37-year-old priest came to light on Aug. 21 when he was unavailable for a parishioner’s funeral service. He was reportedly last seen in the parish on Aug. 16.

When parishioners failed to contact him over his cellphone or via his friends, they informed the diocese. Read more

