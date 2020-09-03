  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Mt Roskill church leader denies allegation of prayer meetings during lockdown

Thursday, September 3rd, 2020

Health Minister Chris Hipkins said an investigation into claims that the church held meetings during Auckland’s level 3 restrictions is underway.

But, one of the church leaders has denied those claims and says there have been no official prayer meetings held while restrictions were in place. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,