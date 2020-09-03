Roger Stone describes himself as “first-hand proof that prayer works.”

The political operative Roger Stone who sentence to prison was commuted by President Trump describes himself as “first-hand proof that prayer works.”

Stone told his story about re-committing himself as a Christian at a Nashville church on Aug. 30,

Much of Stone’s testimony amounted to a campaign speech for President Donald Trump and a recounting of his own persecution by federal authorities which led his conviction in November 2019.

“I was unfairly persecuted by a politically motivated prosecutor during that period,” Stone said. “I prayed to God to deliver me from persecutors during that period. I was reborn as a Christian.

“I was raised a Catholic and admit I fell away … Now I want to talk about it because no matter what your problem is, God can deliver you too.” Read more

News category: Odd Spot.