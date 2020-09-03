  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
White New Zealanders more likely to get new, more generous benefit

Thursday, September 3rd, 2020

White New Zealanders are much more likely to get a new, more generous welfare payment introduced in response to Covid-19.

The Government was warned that it was creating a “two-tier” welfare system which could potentially worsen racial inequality when it introduced the higher, tax-free, more accessible benefit in May. Read more

