Why gay atheist is raising money for a church

Monday, September 7th, 2020

Queer folks and their allies have had a fraught relationship with religion and the institution of the church. Joshua Todd, a gay atheist knows this well.

But for his birthday he wanted to bring attention to the needs of a Norfolk, Virginia-based church that received backlash after voting to become a LGBTQ+ affirming parish. Read more

