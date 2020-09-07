  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Victim of former brother’s abuse still waiting to hear from church

Monday, September 7th, 2020

A victim of historic child sex abuse by two former Marist brothers is still waiting to hear from the church.

But the Catholic Church says it is making progress with the independent review and will be in a position to comment further soon. Read more

