International organ festival at Rome’s Pantheon

Under the nearly 2,000-year-old dome of Rome’s Pantheon and above the relics of early Christian martyrs, the melodies of Johann Sebastian Bach and other composers are being played on the organ this month in an effort to use beauty to reconnect people with the mystery of God.

The Pantheon’s International Organ Festival seeks to create an artistic programme that is both catechetical and an entryway to the mystery of Christ, according to the priests organizing the event. Read more

