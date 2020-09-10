Portugal: Preparations for WYD 2023 resume

Preparations for World Youth Day – WYD 2023 – in Lisbon resumed on Saturday, marking the beginning of the new pastoral year.

According to Archbishop Américo Aguiar, auxiliary bishop of Lisbon and president of the “WYD Lisbon 2023 Foundation”, Pope Francis is following the preparations for World Youth Day “quietly” and with “excitement.”

Last Wednesday, 2 September, Archbishop Aguiar participated in the first General Audience held by the Pope with participation of the faithful, after they had been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Pope is very happy, but he is also calm," said Archbishop Aguiar, explaining that this is because "he is aware that the preparatory work for WYD is progressing."

