Member of Osama bin Laden’s family a Trump fan

Monday, September 14th, 2020

Donald Trump’s campaign to be re-elected has been boosted after he won the backing of a member of Osama bin Laden’s family.

Noor Bin Ladin, niece of the notorious terrorist – who was shot dead during an operation ordered by Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama – said that the Republican “must” remain at the White House. Read more

