Muslim shop owner told his religion is ‘evil’

Monday, September 14th, 2020

Muslim shop owner, Nureddin Abdurahman, of Kilbirnie, Wellington, filmed a woman who came into his store and told him the Koran was an evil book and it was a shame he was a Muslim. Read more

Watch the video

