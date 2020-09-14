  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Chance phone call sheds new light on Pompallier mission

Monday, September 14th, 2020

A chance phone call between Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Northland Manager Bill Edwards and retired solicitor Rick Norris has added a new layer of information about Pompallier House Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,