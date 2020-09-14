Archbishop Charles Balvo, condemns ‘scourge of corruption’

Archbishop Charles Balvo, Vatican nuncio to the Czech Republic, denounced the “scourge of corruption” at a meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Thursday.

Archbishop Charles Balvo, head of the Holy See delegation to the OSCE Economic and Environmental Forum, also presented Pope Francis’ new law for limiting corruption and increasing transparency in how the Vatican awards public contracts.

The new procedures were established June 1.

“When civil officials steal or misappropriate public funds, it affects the whole of the community that they serve,” Balvo said in his remarks at the forum’s concluding meeting in Prague. Read more

